Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

