Garmin Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Garmin in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Garmin stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

