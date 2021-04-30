GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday.

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 5,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,488. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

