Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $406.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $383.00 to $406.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.85.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $337.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.14 and a 200-day moving average of $267.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

