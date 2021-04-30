General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.