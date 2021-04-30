Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.49

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 2703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $769.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

