Gentex Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after buying an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after buying an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gentex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

