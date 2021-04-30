Gentex Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,145,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 2,091.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.