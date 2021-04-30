Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

