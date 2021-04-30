GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 322,600 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

