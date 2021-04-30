Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Getty Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.880 EPS.

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 207,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Getty Realty

