Gisela Schwab Sells 50,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

