Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares changing hands.

GMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.