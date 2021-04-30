Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,407. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $950.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

