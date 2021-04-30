Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,577. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.