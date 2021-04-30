Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. 556,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,162,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.