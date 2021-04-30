Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 79,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

