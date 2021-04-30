Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $130.34. The stock had a trading volume of 106,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

