Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.05. 1,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,917. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $198.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average of $173.43.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.