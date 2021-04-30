Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.08

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.08 and last traded at C$80.05, with a volume of 11246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$79.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$77.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.