Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

