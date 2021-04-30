Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE GWB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.05. 489,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,888. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

