Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report sales of $356.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.49 million. Green Dot reported sales of $346.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,953. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.