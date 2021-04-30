Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Stock Price Up 2%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 18,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 42,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

