Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Declares €0.02 Dividend

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GRP stock opened at GBX 1.19 ($0.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81. Greencoat Renewables has a 12-month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £8.82 million and a PE ratio of 41.21.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

