Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GRUB traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,260. Grubhub has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38.

Get Grubhub alerts:

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRUB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.