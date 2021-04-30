GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Short Interest Up 94.5% in April

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of GTGDF stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. GT Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Get GT Gold alerts:

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.