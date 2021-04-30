Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Issues Earnings Results

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Shares of Guangshen Railway stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.