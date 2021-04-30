GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 19.0% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 79.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $509.00 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

