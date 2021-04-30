GWM Advisors LLC Buys 5,127 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

