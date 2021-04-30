GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 135.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in ASML by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ASML by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in ASML by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $662.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $275.96 and a 52 week high of $675.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $610.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

