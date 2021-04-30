GWM Advisors LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 657,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,883,000 after buying an additional 656,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,157,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,407,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $35.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

