Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $225.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.28 million and the lowest is $220.52 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $238.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $870.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $876.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.08 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 554,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.