Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €132.30 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.61 ($192.48).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.70 ($180.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €154.87 and its 200 day moving average is €140.81. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

