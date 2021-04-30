Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HVRRY. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

