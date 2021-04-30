Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HDI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.20.

TSE:HDI traded up C$0.49 on Thursday, reaching C$36.01. 16,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,763. The company has a market capitalization of C$764.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.83.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

