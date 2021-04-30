Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 35,816.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.