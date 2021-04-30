Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $520.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

