Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 697.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,148. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

