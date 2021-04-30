Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 41,000 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $55,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 11,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,460. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 203.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

