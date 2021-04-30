Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in April

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 663,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.21. 9,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.