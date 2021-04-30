Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

