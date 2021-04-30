Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in APA by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 779,980 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of APA by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 500,909 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

