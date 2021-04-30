Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHF. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

BHF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

