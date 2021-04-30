Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $344,000 in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,412.6% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 121,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 113,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,277,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

XEC stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.