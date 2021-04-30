Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,732,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,104,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

