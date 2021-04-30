Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

