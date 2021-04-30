HC Wainwright Cuts UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $50.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

URGN opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $421.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

