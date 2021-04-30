H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 266,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

