Head-To-Head Analysis: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) vs. Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Teekay Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.49 $930.23 million $5.09 5.95 Teekay Tankers $920.97 million 0.50 $41.36 million $1.91 7.21

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay Tankers. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Norwegian Cruise Line and Teekay Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 7 6 0 2.36 Teekay Tankers 1 2 2 0 2.20

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus target price of $24.54, indicating a potential downside of 19.04%. Teekay Tankers has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00% Teekay Tankers 21.05% 24.97% 13.12%

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Teekay Tankers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, liquefied natural gas terminal management, consultancy, procurement, equipment rental, and other related services; and lightering support services, including, full-service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and leased 52 double-hull oil tankers, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through long-term, fixed-rate time-charter contracts and spot tanker market. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Canada.

